Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.