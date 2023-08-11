DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

