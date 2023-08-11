Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.58

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 4054377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, TD Securities cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$541.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of C$678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$610.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.4852071 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

