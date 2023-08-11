Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.51

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 3019692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,697.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

