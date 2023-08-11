Barclays PLC Sells 260,800 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of News worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $84,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $27,300,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of News stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.