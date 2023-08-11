Barclays PLC Sells 22,360 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MFC opened at $19.52 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

