Barclays PLC Sells 16,565 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

