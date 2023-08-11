Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 241.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,574 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

