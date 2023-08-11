Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,745 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

