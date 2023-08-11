Barclays PLC Acquires 36,277 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vir Biotechnology worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,032,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,401,458.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,141 shares of company stock worth $13,991,783. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

