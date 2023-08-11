ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $499.75

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $499.75 and last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 2155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $488.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.87.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.42 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 23.29%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $2.2659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

