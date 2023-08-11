ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $499.75

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $499.75 and last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 2155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $488.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.87.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.42 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $2.2659 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

