Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 4th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 113,215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

