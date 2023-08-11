Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.97

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$68.97 and last traded at C$68.91, with a volume of 903056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.8317496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

