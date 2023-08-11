Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Down 25.5%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 25.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21. 109,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 20,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Akumin Trading Down 26.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,424.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of C$253.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.07 million. Analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

