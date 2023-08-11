Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.46

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 19693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
