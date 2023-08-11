40,068 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

