Wells Fargo & Company Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Datadog from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

DDOG stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,063,418.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

