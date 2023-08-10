Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,960 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

