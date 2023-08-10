Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

