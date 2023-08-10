Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NWL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

