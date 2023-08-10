Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 160 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $11,761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.