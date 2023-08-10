The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 166.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Western Union by 34.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 429,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $10,912,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 1,912.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 0.8 %

WU stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

