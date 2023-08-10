TD Cowen Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $37.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Down 10.9 %

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,890,135.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.