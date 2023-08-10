Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

STOK stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 46,513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,721,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 442,517 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

