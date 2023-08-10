Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.