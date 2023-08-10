Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($10.38) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 227,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

