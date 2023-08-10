Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $118.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.32.

Datadog stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

