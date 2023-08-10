Rosenblatt Securities Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

