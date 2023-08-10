Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,749,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 150.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 125,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 75,228 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 20,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

