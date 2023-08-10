Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

