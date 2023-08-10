Palladiem LLC Sells 585 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palladiem LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 41,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

