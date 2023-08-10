Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.5 %

BCC stock opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $112.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

