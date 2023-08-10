Oppenheimer Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

