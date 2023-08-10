Needham & Company LLC Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

