Morgan Stanley Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

DraftKings Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

