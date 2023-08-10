Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 239,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

