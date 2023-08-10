Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

