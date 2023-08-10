Little House Capital LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,749,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 125,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 75,228 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

