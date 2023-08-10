Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,805,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.56 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

