Joseph Group Capital Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

