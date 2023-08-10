Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Itron stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

