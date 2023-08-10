Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

