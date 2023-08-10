HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 103.9 %
TNGX opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.73. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 425,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
