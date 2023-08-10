Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 911 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

