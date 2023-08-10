Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,641 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 239,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

