Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

