DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in DraftKings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.