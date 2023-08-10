DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $27.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in DraftKings by 5.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

