DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $23.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

DKNG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DraftKings by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $3,263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 854,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

